ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.10 ($11.10) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

AAVMY opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

