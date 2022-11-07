Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shawcor

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Stock Up 0.6 %

SCL opened at C$10.02 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$706.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.81.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.