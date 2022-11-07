JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives $6.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. JOANN has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $214.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Insider Activity

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in JOANN by 920.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

