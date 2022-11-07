Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$39.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.43.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,031.34. In other news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,776. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at C$246,031.34.

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo stock opened at C$32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The stock has a market cap of C$13.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.27. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$24.61 and a 12-month high of C$35.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.44.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9629316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.