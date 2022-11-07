Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives C$39.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.43.
SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,031.34. In other news, Director Robert L. Edwards sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$233,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,776. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,344 shares in the company, valued at C$246,031.34.
Saputo Stock Performance
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.9629316 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.