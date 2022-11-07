F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of FXLV opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.50). F45 Training had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 87.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,019,437 shares in the company, valued at $19,211,400.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,010,754 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in F45 Training during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

