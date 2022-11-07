Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$5.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRON. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.45. The company has a current ratio of 26.18, a quick ratio of 24.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.97.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

