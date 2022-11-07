WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.90.

WEC stock opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 195,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

