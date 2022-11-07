Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $17.76 on Friday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,516 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Vontier by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,867,000 after buying an additional 624,595 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

