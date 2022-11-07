Vontier (NYSE:VNT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 3.2 %

Vontier stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vontier by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Vontier by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.