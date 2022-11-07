Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:VSTO opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

About Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

