Raymond James Begins Coverage on Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.29.

Webster Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 123.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Webster Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

