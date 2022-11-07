Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on W. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $32.74 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

