Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on W. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.30.
Wayfair Stock Down 12.6 %
Shares of NYSE W opened at $32.74 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
