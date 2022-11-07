Workiva (NYSE:WK) PT Lowered to $84.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.17.

NYSE:WK opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $163.44.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

