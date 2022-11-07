Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

WK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.17.

WK stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $163.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $691,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $453,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Workiva by 22.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

