Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.97%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Westlake by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

