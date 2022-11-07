Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.60.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE WMS opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.81 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.58 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 53.70%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.