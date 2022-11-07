WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) PT Lowered to $14.50

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

WideOpenWest Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of WOW stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,915.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don Schena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $91,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,915.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $892,900 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after acquiring an additional 171,588 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

