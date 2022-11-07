Berenberg Bank Cuts WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 864

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($10.58) to GBX 864 ($9.99) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($13.99) to GBX 950 ($10.98) in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,500 ($17.34) to GBX 1,225 ($14.16) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($14.92) to GBX 1,210 ($13.99) in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 690 ($7.98) to GBX 700 ($8.09) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $875.50.
WPP Stock Up 3.3 %
WPP stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62.
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
