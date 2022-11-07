StockNews.com Upgrades White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

WTM opened at $1,341.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,347.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,263.87. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,420.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($23.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

