The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Price Target to $143.00

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.60.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,674,000 after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,541,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,558,000 after buying an additional 102,485 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

