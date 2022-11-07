Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen to $108.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.86.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $112.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $462.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.