Morgan Stanley Cuts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $34.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $219,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,447.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,051,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,892 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

