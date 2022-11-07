Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.40.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 25.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.