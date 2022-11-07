Credit Suisse Group Cuts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target to $42.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the local business review company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Yelp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Yelp Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of YELP opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 298,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,527,191.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,051,618. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yelp by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 358,600 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,706,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Yelp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,029 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after buying an additional 223,861 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

