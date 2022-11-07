Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Raised to $122.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.27.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

