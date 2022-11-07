Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.83.

NYSE ZTS opened at $133.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after buying an additional 736,720 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

