Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Stock Up 6.2 %

YRD stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

