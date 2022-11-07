AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

