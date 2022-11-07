Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.46.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE ALL opened at $129.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.