UBS Group Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $197.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group to $197.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $188.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $147.32 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.20.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,033 shares of company stock worth $5,968,196. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

