Aeva Technologies (AEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEVA opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

In related news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $32,991.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.70.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

