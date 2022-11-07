Embark Technology (EMBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.00. On average, analysts expect Embark Technology to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of EMBK opened at $5.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $209.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

In related news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data acquired 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,369.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Embark Technology by 71.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 691,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology in the second quarter worth about $565,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the first quarter worth about $358,000.

Embark Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.