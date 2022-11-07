Barclays Boosts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $66.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:AER opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 276.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

