Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.40

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
TGB opened at $1.24 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 923.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.