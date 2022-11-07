Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.40

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGBGet Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TGB opened at $1.24 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGBGet Rating) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 923.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

