Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.40

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TGB opened at $1.24 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 923.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.