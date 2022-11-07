Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 114.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 428.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,487,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

