Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $174.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

