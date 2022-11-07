ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $419.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.51, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.38. ShotSpotter has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

In other ShotSpotter news, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $42,315.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,611.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $260,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $42,315.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,611.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,393 shares of company stock worth $450,439. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ShotSpotter from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

