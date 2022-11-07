JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target to €8.20

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.00 ($9.00) to €8.20 ($8.20) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATOGF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €21.00 ($21.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €23.80 ($23.80) to €22.70 ($22.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

AUTO1 Group Stock Down 0.2 %

OTC:ATOGF opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. AUTO1 Group has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

AUTO1 Group Company Profile

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

