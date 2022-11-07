Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given New GBX 2,800 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($35.26) to GBX 2,800 ($32.37) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($28.91) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,925 ($33.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,600 ($30.06) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($42.78) to GBX 3,500 ($40.47) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,759.29.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.