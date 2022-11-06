Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 4,485 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Several analysts have commented on D shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

