Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 427,714 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427,714 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.