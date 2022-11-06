Zions Bancorporation N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

