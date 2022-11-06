EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after buying an additional 113,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $21,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.81.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $312.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

