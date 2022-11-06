EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after buying an additional 113,107 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at about $21,123,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.81.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $312.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

