Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $82,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $236.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.05. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,241 shares of company stock worth $25,564,405. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

