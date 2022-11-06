Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,309,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $276.57 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.58 and a 200-day moving average of $315.91.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.46.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

