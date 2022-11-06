Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,362 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Compass Point lowered their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:RF opened at $22.46 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

