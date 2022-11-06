DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $41,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $61.93 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

