Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 62.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 5.3% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in McKesson by 17.2% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in McKesson by 67.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK opened at $396.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

