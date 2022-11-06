M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.79.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

